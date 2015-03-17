Pride and Prejudice (SelfMadeHero), by Jane Austen, Ian Edginton and Robert Deas

A truth universally acknowledged: “A single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife. x93 That’s the nub of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice , an enduring work in many media that receives its latest iteration as a graphic novel. British comic book writer Ian Edginton, who previously adapted science-fiction films into graphic novels ( Star Wars , Predator ), working with illustrator Robert Deas, has condensed Austen’s story of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet into bright period-costumed panels, speech balloons and text boxes without injuring the original. Austen wrote with a touch of archness and irony, conveyed here in facial expressions as well as words.