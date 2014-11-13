It is summer in the swelteringly hot town of Southport, Texas, when the seemingly impossible happens. Young Justin Campbell, who disappeared four years earlier at the age of 12, is suddenly reunited with his family after a flea market vendor recognizes him from one of the countless missing-child posters that blanket the town. After spending four years at the hands of a violent pedophile, Justin’s reintegration to his home life is anything but smooth, and the other family members seem to experience just as much difficulty with the readjustment as Justin himself.

In the ensuing four years since Justin’s disappearance, his father Eric has begun an extramarital affair, his mother Laura has dedicated countless volunteer hours at the local marine lab caring for injured dolphins, while his younger brother Griff has isolated himself and spends all his free time skateboarding. With Justin’s joyful yet complicated return, this fragile family must find the courage and love to heal in the aftermath of great trauma. In Remember Me Like This , debut novelist Bret Anthony Johnston has created an enthralling family tale filled with real humanity and deep empathy. As each family member struggles to come to grips with Justin’s return home, author Johnston fearlessly explores the mythical happily-ever-after ending and focuses on the complexities of a modern family.

Johnston is the recipient of a 5 Under 35 honor from the National Book Foundation. A graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, Johnston currently directs the creative writing program at Harvard University. The author will discuss Remember Me Like This at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14.

Book Happening

Woodland Pattern Book Center’s 34th Anniversary Gala

5:30 p.m., Nov. 14

Kenilworth Studios, Sixth Floor Raw Space

1915 E. Kenilworth Place

Woodland Pattern celebrates its 34th anniversary with a gala featuring live performances by celebrated poet Edward Sanders and musician Steven Taylor. Beginning with a public reception at 5:30 p.m. and live performances at 7 p.m., guests will have an opportunity to meet and mingle with distinguished guests and the evening’s performers as they munch on catered hors d’oeuvres and bid on items in a silent auction. More information about this event can be found online at woodlandpattern.org.