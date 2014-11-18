Prolific science fiction, fantasy and horror author F. Paul Wilson is out with a new release that brings a shocking conclusion to the supernatural thriller series Repairman Jack. In Fear City , Wilson pens his eighteenth installment centered around many reader’s favorite serial character, Repairman Jack, a Manhattan-based “urban mercenary x93 whose work has not only led him to numerous exploits with the criminal underworld, but also into a cosmic battle between supernatural forces .

Fear City is a dark and terrible story that takes place in 1993 and follows young Jack through an intricate maze filled with religious extremism, secret societies, a freelance torturer and other plots of mayhem. This bleak and terrifying tale is told from multiple perspectives at a breakneck pace that is sure to satisfy fans of Repairman Jack.

Wilson has been writing for more than four decades and is the author of more than 30 books. His debut novel, Healer , was released in 1976, and in 1981, his horror novel The Keep became an international bestseller and was later made into a feature film. Wilson was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Horror Writers of America and the Prometheus Award, among other honors. He will appear at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20 at Mystery One Bookstore, 2109 N. Prospect Ave.

Book Happening

Tasha Alexander and Charles Finch

7 p.m., Nov. 25

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave,

Join Boswell Book Co. for a “very proper British mystery evening x93 with authors Tasha Alexander and Charles Finch. Alexander’s latest release, The Counterfeit Heiress , is a Lady Emily mystery that combines Victorian period drama with rich romance, melodrama and murder. Finch’s newest novel, The Laws of Murder , is set in 1876 and follows London-based Parliament member and one-time private investigator Charles Lenox whose return to life as a detective is filled with unexpected danger and adventure.