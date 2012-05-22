Return to Wake Robin: One Cabin in the Heyday of Northwoods Resorts (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Marnie O. Mamminga

<span>Vacations once meant plunging into an environment different from everyday life. A vacation “up North” for Wisconsin city dwellers meant roughing it a little, not recreating he alleged comforts of home in time-share McMansions complete with wi-fi. <em>Return to Wake Robin</em> looks back on those days and focuses on sites along Big Spider Lake in Hayward, the rustic resort called Moody's Camp and a private summer cabin, Wake Robin. The author, grand daughter of the cabin's original owners, has preserved Wake Robin as a remnant of an age before jet skis when vacationing meant the simpler pleasures of peace, quiet and an outboard motor.</span>