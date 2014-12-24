The Strat in the Attic 2: More Thrilling Stories of Guitar Archaeology (Voyageur Press), by Deke Dickerson

by

The Strat in the Attic and its sequel are products of the age of “American Pickers x93 and “Antiques Roadshow, x93 but with a distinction: The author’s motives seem less about making a buck and more about the pleasure of discovery. Deke Dickerson is a musician and a self-professed guitar geek; as a member of the rockabilly Ecco-Fonics, he’s in a position to put that 1957 Gibson Flying V to good use. For 2 , he collects many of his rare finds from folks he met as a result of his first book. He offers a tip for anyone who thinks he has valuables in his attic, basement or garage: “Sellers are commonly victims of bad information, sinister information, or no information at all. x93 The family from “Pawn Stars x93 would agree. (David Luhrssen)

 