The Tender Hours of Twilight: Paris in the '50s. New York in the '60s, A Memoir of Publishing's Golden Age (Farrar, Straus, Giroux), by Richard Seaver

<span>As editor of Grove Press in the 1960s, Richard Seaver successfully challenged America's censorship laws over the publication of D.H. Lawrence's sexually explicit and long outlawed novel, <em>Lady Chatterly's Lover</em>. He also shepherded Henry Miller, William S. Burroughs and Malcolm X into print. But perhaps the most engaging portions of his posthumous memoir are set during his Paris days as an American expatriate in the '50s, an era when the Left Bank led the world culturally and a few dollars could purchase a week in the cafes. Written by a patrician New Englander with a keen eye for creativity in general and the written word in particular, <em>The Tender Hours of Twilight</em> is a love affair with books conducted during an ongoing search for genius.</span>