Tess Blessing Returns

When 49-year-old Wisconsinite Tess Blessing receives an ominous cancer diagnosis, she decides it’s high time that she take control of her life and begin to accomplish her nagging “To Do x93 list items. Among her tasks to tackle are finding a way to come to the aid of her eating disorder-stricken 18-year-old daughter as well as connecting with her sullen 15-year-old son, reigniting the flame in her 30-year marriage and reestablishing cordial relations with her estranged sister Birdie.

Told with abounding humor and wit , The Resurrection of Tess Blessing is an engaging page-turner that women everywhere will relate to. As protagonist Tess battles a major medical scare, she finds an insightful way to offer poignant advice on life, love and parenting. In the midst of it all is a beautiful narrator, Grace, who could be Tess’ imaginary friend, her guardian angel or simply a wiser inner monologue. Together, these two women share an inspiring and compassionate tale that perfectly blends the serious and light hearted. The Resurrection of Tess Blessing is an intimate and uplifting character sketch of a middle-aged woman’s life journey, filled with the unexpected twists and turns and sage wisdom that come with the passage of time.

The Resurrection of Tess Blessing is the work of Wisconsin writer Lesley Kagen. Kagen is the author of five previous novels, including The Undertaking of Tess , a novel that introduces readers to Tess Blessing with the tumultuous story of her childhood. Kagen will appear at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8 to discuss her new book .

Book Happening

Tim Clausen

2-3 p.m., Jan. 14

Wisconsin Public Radio

Tim Clausen, the author of the powerful collection Love Together , will appear on Wisconsin Public Radio for a live interview. Love Together tells the intimate stories of longtime same-sex male couples who share the secrets, triumphs and struggles within their successful partnerships. From a practicing Buddhist couple to a military family, readers will walk with these men as they offer practical advice and timeless wisdom for what makes a lasting relationship.