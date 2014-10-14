The Warren Commission Report: A Graphic Investigation into the Kennedy Assassination (Abrams ComicArts), by Dan Mishkin, Ernie Colón and Jerzy Drozd

×

Don’t dare call this depiction of the Kennedy assassination and the ensuing controversy a comic book or even a graphic novel. What the trio of writers-illustrators produced is accurately termed a “graphic investigation. x93 Many of the frames on the first pages replicate familiar photographic images of the assassination. The workings of the Warren Commission, however, are drawn from imagination. Americans have always been skeptical of the Warren Report, and the authors of this “investigation x93 offer many reasons for doubt, including corner cutting by the commissioners, missing evidence and a demand to exclude doubt from the report. The trio arrives at the same place as many investigators, with doubts about the Warren Report as well as doubts about the conspiracy theories.