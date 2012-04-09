Woodland Pattern Hosts Joshua Clover

<span>Joshua Clover is an accomplished writer, critic, teacher and journalist specializing in poetry and poetics, with an emphasis on the contemporary. Clover, who currently teaches in the Department of English at UC-Davis, is the author of two books of poems, <em>The Totality for Kids</em> and <em>Madonna anno domini</em>. Additionally, he has contributed his writing to more than 20 anthologies and journals. He is the recipient of two Pushcart Prizes and his poems have been chosen three times for inclusion into the <em>Best American Poetry</em> series. Clover is a frequent contributor to <em>The New York Times</em> and the poetry editor for the <em>Village Voice</em>'s “Literary Supplement.” In 2010-2011, he was a fellow at the Society for the Humanities at Cornell University. </span> <p style="margin-right: 0.5in;" class=" "><span>Clover will perform pieces of his work at <strong>Woodland Pattern Book Center</strong> at 7 p.m. April 14 in an event co-sponsored by UW-Milwaukee's Center for 21st Century Studies, College of Letters and Science, with support from the UWM Graduate School.</span></p> <p style="margin-right: 0.5in;" class=" "><span>This spring marks Milwaukee's 25th anniversary of performances by the Earth Poets & Musicians. Under the direction of group founder Jeff Poniewaz, the Earth Poets & Musicians sing about the beauty of nature and the urgent need for environmental sustainability. Fellow poets include Louisa Loveridge-Gallas, Suzanne Rosenblatt, Harvey Taylor, Jahmes Finlayson and Holly Wake. </span></p> <p style="margin-right: 0.5in;" class=" "><span>The Earth Poets & Musicians will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the <strong>Urban Ecology Center</strong>.</span></p>