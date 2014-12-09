World Almanac and Book of Facts 2015 (World Almanac Books)

Wikipedia is easier to access from anywhere you might be, but if you want to be sure of your facts (and avoid the sometimes bad Wikiprose), reach instead for that old standby, the World Almanac and Book of Facts. Carefully vetted and edited, concisely written and arranged in useful categories and tables, the World Almanac remains one of the best sources for fact checkers everywhere. The newest edition includes 2014 election results, the year in review and photos of such ongoing events as the Ferguson protests and the California draught.