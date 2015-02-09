The Audience Wins Milwaukee Ballet’s 'Genesis' Competition

× Expand Photo Credit: Nathaniel Davauer Annia Hidalgo & Garrett Glassman in Garrett Smithâ€™s â€œMortal Formâ€ (the juried winner)

The winner of the Genesis International Choreographic Competition is assured an invitation to make a dance for Milwaukee Ballet’s 2016 Winter Series, but nothing says Riccardo De Negris of Italy, Garret Smith of the USA and Matthew Tusa of Australia can’t all come back in time. I hope they will. Audiences are urged to vote their favorite as they leave the theatre, but in conscience, I couldn’t. I understand the variables and constraints involved in making new work with unknown performers in a new town in a couple of weeks. Every important thing—integrity, wit, heart, inventiveness, risk, musicality, respect for dancers and audiences —was there in spades in all three contributions to this outstanding performance.