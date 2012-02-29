Bel Canto Chorus' 'Evensong' Celebration

Maestro Richard Hynson and the 100 voices of the Bel Canto Chorus will perform Hynson's <em>Evensong</em> at the <strong>St. Joseph Center Chapel</strong>. Hynson wrote the piece in 1999 to commemorate his first decade with Bel Canto and to honor patrons David and Roseann Tolan for their 40 years of service to the chorus. Hynson's wife, Michelle, a gifted soprano soloist and pianist, will add her talents to the score. The evensong is a long-standing Anglican tradition to celebrate light's victory over darkness. The music will be an opportunity to revel in the beauty of the ornate St. Joseph Center Chapel, 1501 S. Layton Blvd. The concert takes place 3 p.m. Sunday, March 4.