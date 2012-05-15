Bel Canto Delivers Dvorak's 'Stabat Mater'

Next up for the <strong>Bel Canto Chorus</strong> is Dvorak's classic <em>Stabat Mater</em>, directed by maestro Richard Hynson. First performed in Prague in 1880 (and also known as the “Czech Messiah”), the solemn score was composed to honor Dvorak's daughter, Josefa, who died just days after her birth.<br /><br />The first movement resembles an extended sonata in form, with contrasting themes by the soloists. Organ accompanies the female chorus. The final movement reverberates with the opening themes, ending with a major key for a glorious Amen fugue, to which Dvorak added considerable complexity.<br /><br />Bel Canto is one of Milwaukee's top performing arts groups, with superb soloists. Several of the latter will rise to the fore during <em>Stabat Mater</em>, including soprano Romelia Lupas, mezzo-soprano Stacey Rishoi, tenor Zach Borichevsky and bass Christopher Burchett.<br /><br />This concert will be held 3 p.m. May 20 at Christ King Parish, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa.