Classical Happening: Feb. 15

Florentine Opera Studio Artists

Wilson Theater in the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall

123 E. State St.

7:30 p.m., Feb. 13-14; 2:30 p.m., Feb. 15

With love songs as the focus, the endearing and talented Florentine Opera Studio Artists will allow audiences to hear how the European roots of America’s great contribution to the art form come to full bloom in the land of jazz. William Florescu, the Florentine’s general director, will provide insights as he sets scenes with stories. The annual Valentine’s Day concert is the major performance for the young quartet who also perform the Florentine’s many outreach programs and the marvelous @ The Center Series in Riverwest. For tickets to the Valentine’s concert, “From Vienna to the Great White Way, x93 call 414-291-5700 ext. 212 or visit florentineopera.org.