Early Music Now's Joy of 'Medieval Creativity'

For its next concert, <strong>Early Music Now</strong> will present “The Dawn of Joy: Medieval Creativity,” an imaginative and expressive journey into the music of 14th-century Italy as preserved on manuscript. Performing these mostly lively pieces will be a trio of world-renowned players of pre-modern European music, Shira Kammen and Margriet Tindemans on various early string instruments and percussionist Peter Maund. <p>The full concert takes place Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cathedral Church of All Saints, 818 E. Juneau Ave. A 4 p.m. lecture will be followed by the 5 p.m. concert. A Medieval-style dinner will be held afterward. For more information, go to www.earlymusicnow.org. An hour-long version of the concert will be held at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, located in Waukesha at the corner of Main Street and East Avenue, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. <br /></p> <p> </p>