Ensemble Musical Offering's 'Coffee' Break

Milwaukee's masters of early music, <strong>Ensemble Musical Offering</strong>, have found a link between the Baroque era and our city's popular Alterra Coffee Roasters in the form of J.S. Bach's “Coffee Cantata.” The Prospect Alterra (2211 N. Prospect Ave.) will be the site of a pre-concert coffee klatch and lecture by UW-Milwaukee historian Merry Wiesner-Hanks, along with an open rehearsal, at 7 p.m. April 13. The Ensemble's concert the following night, 8 p.m. April 14, takes place at the Cathedral of All Saints (818 E. Juneau Ave.). It will feature Bach's “Coffee Cantata” along with his “Wedding Cantata” and Concerto for Two Harpsichords in C minor.<br /><br />The <strong>MacDowell Club of Milwaukee</strong> is sponsoring a unique concert: a recital on the mighty new Schantz organ at the Gesu Parish on the Marquette University campus. Milwaukee-area organists Michael Batcho and Sheri Masiakowski will perform works of J.S. Bach, Jeanne Demessieux, S. Theophane Hytrek, Jean Langlais and Richard Proulx. The concert will be held 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Gesu Parish, 1145 W. Wisconsin Ave. Admission is free.