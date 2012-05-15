A GeraldCaselDance Premiere Made in Milwaukee

A terrific opportunity exists Thursday through Saturday, May 17-19, to see a world premiere by distinguished choreographer Gerald Casel and several outstanding Milwaukee dancers. The veteran of the Stephen Petronio Company and founder of New York-based GeraldCaselDance is ending a too-brief tenure as visiting artist with the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts dance department. In January, he teamed Kelly Anderson and Steven Moses, both accomplished Milwaukee dance artists, with the department's incoming visiting artist Christina Briggs Winslow and prize student Bridgett Tegen to develop a timely work about “feeling disoriented by culture and society,” as he describes it.<br /><br />Casel used a computer program to generate movements and directions for the group to personalize and structure. The result is absolutely fascinating. Titled<em> Dwelling</em>, it is set to ravishing electronic music played live by Milwaukee composer Timothy Russell. Emotional in a way that is the antithesis of melodrama, it continuously excites the mind with thoughts about dance and life. The concert also includes Casel's haunting 2005 trio <em>Squared Away</em>,<em> </em>danced by Casel, Anderson and prize student Steven Michael LaFond.<em><br /><br />8 p.m. May 17-19 at UWM's Mitchell Hall, Room 254, 3203 N. Downer Ave.</em> <p><em> </em></p><br />