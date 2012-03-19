Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's 'Celtic Celebration'

The <strong>Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra</strong> is working double time, starting with the “Salon Series 2.” Like a rave party in the '90s, mystery is maintained on the exact location of the MSO performanceexcept for its identification as “a beautiful East Side home.” In any event, the concert begins 7 p.m. March 22 and tickets ($125 per person) can be purchased on the symphony's website. We do know the production will feature Eileen Ivers playing Irish and other Celtic songs on the violin.<br /><br />Ivers will join the MSO for a more public concert this weekend. The nine-time All-Ireland fiddle champion brings impeccable credentials to a concert billed as a “Celtic Celebration.”<br /><br />Ivers played on tour for Riverdance, was a founding member of Cherish the Ladies and performed on the <em>Gangs of New York</em> soundtrack. Did I mention that someone called the Bronx-born musician “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin”? Grammy-winning guest conductor Jeff Tyzik will lead the concert, which runs 8 p.m. March 23-24 and 2:30 p.m. March 25 at the Marcus Center's Uihlein Hall.