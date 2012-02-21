MSO on the Road to Whitewater

The <strong>Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra</strong> is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goes back 18 years. Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong will lead the MSO, featuring Scott Tisdel on cello, in Mendelssohn's mighty <em>Hebrides</em> overture. The overture, completed in 1830, was also known as <em>Fingal's Cave</em>. It's a compact composition, meant to stand alone in performance despite its designation as an overture. Also included in this concert are works by Dvorak and a George M. Cohan tune. The concert will be held 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 29, at the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.