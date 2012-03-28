MSO's Concert in the Basilica

The <strong>Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra</strong> will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber piece <em>Fratres</em>. Born in Estonia, Pärt is a minimalist composer who has applied his modern self-made technique to the otherworldly liturgical music traditions of Eastern Orthodoxy. Simple yet haunting, <em>Fratres</em> was heard in the soundtrack for Paul Thomas Anderson's disturbing film <em>There Will Be Blood</em>.<br /><br />The concert continues with <em>Soul Garden</em> by Derek Bermel, a contemporary renaissance artist who excels equally in classical music and rock. <em>Soul Garden</em> will woo the audience with the unique setting of viola, violins and cellos. <em>The Sprig of Thyme</em>, a beautiful piece by contemporary British choral composer John Rutter, will be in step with the program. The concert concludes on a note of mystic minimalism with Arnold Schoenberg's <em>Verklärte Nacht</em>, the oldest work (1943) to be heard this evening.<br /><br />The concert takes place 7:30 p.m. March 30-31 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat (2333 S. Sixth St.).