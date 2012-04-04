The MSO's 'Symphonic Masters'

The <strong>Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra</strong>'s next concert, “Symphonic Masters,” will kick off with Symphony No. 26 in D minor, written in 1768 by the incredibly prolific Franz Joseph Haydn. For this symphony, known as the “Lamentatione” for its sonic references to Easter week, Haydn incorporated a melody from an old plainsong chant of the “Passion of Christ.” No. 26 is considered a relatively early work, as Haydn eventually composed more than 100 of the big works.<br /><br />The concert continues with one of the most popular pieces by Alexander Glazunov, his Concerto in A minor, Op. 82 (1904). Cosmopolitan in scope yet deeply rooted in Russian tradition, Glazunov (who was one of Shostakovich's teachers) tried to reconcile himself with working under the Communist regime. But he eventually fled and spent his final years in exile.<br /><br />Czech composer Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 6 in D major, Op. 60 (1880) is a fitting end to this concert. The work is fairly expansive, with a 40-minute run time in four movements. Not unlike Glazunov, Dvorak worked diligently to incorporate his national ethos into the prevailing forms of Western symphonic music.<br /><br />The concert takes place 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7, at the Marcus Center's Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St.