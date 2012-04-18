Prometheus Trio Presents Mozart, Babajanian & Schumann

The Prometheus Trio completes its 12th season at the <strong>Wisconsin Conservatory of Music </strong>with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Arno Babajanian and Robert Schumann. Prometheus will perform Mozart's Piano Trio in F major (from Sonata for Piano Duet K. 497, arr. John Cooley), Trio in F-sharp minor (1952) by Armenian composer Babajanian, and Schumann's Trio in D minor, Op. 63. The Mozart Trio is making its first appearance on a Prometheus program, as is Babajanian's Trio, widely considered to be his most important work.<br /><br />Prometheus has a history of pairing classics with interesting new works. "Although we return to the masterworks, we are always looking for new music," pianist Stefanie Jacob says.<br /><br />Babajanian's Trio is passionate and aggressive, giving rise to moments of lush Romanticism as well as driving rhythms inspired by Armenian folk song (a trait shared by fellow Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian, an early champion of Babajanian's music). Prometheus Trio will close the program with Schumann's Op. 63 (1847), the most well known of the German master's three piano trios. Performances take place at the Helen Bader Recital Hall (1584 N. Prospect Ave.) 7:30 p.m. April 23-24.<br /><br /><strong>Classical Happening</strong><br /><br />"Blaze of Glory" <p>Early Music Now</p> <p>St. Joseph Chapel, 1501 S. Layton Blvd.</p> <p>Milwaukee's celebrated Early Music Now closes its 25th season April 21 by teaming the award-winning voices of the Calmus Ensemble Leipzig with the recorder ensemble QNG: Quartet New Generation. A 4 p.m. lecture (and preview of next season) precedes the concert at 5 p.m.</p>