All Strauss at the MSO

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening proved that it is not always necessary to have guest artists as soloists to create an excellent performance. Two stars from the orchestra were spotlighted as soloists in an all-Richard Strauss concert conducted by Edo de Waart.

Metamorphosen (Metamorphoses) was composed in 1945, based it on a musical fragment, “Mourning for Munich, x93 which Strauss composed after viewing the destruction of the Munich Court Theater, long associated with his life and work. Unusually composed for 23 solo string parts, this music is full of churning, restless emotion. The music spills over onto itself constantly, as if coming from an endless fount of grief. This was a noble, stirring performance.

Also written in 1945, Concerto in D Major for Oboe and Small Orchestra, is more optimistic in contrast, as if deliberately conjuring forward-looking energy. One of the most important factors in the uplifting transformation of the MSO in recent seasons was the hiring of principal oboist Katherine Young Steele, who was featured as soloist. Steele, as always, was expressive and tasteful, whether in the intricate and fast-moving music of the first and third movements, or the long, sustained phrases of the poignant second movement. There was a vocal quality to her playing, approaching this difficult music with the natural phrasing of a great singer.

Principal cellist Susan Babini is one of the admirable cornerstones of the orchestra. As soloist she brought her gorgeous, dark sound to the tone poem Don Quixote, vividly illuminating the emotional highs and lows of the great literary character as musically depicted by Strauss. Babini communicates deeply sincere commitment in any music she plays, and was especially touching in this story-piece. I will not soon forget the tender phrases of the Don’s death scene. Principal violist Robert Levine rendered his featured solo part with elegant and fine playing.

So many players were featured in solos from the orchestra in the concerto and the tone poem that space does not allow adequate congratulations. This classy concert felt like a celebration of the musicians of the orchestra.