DANCE HAPPENING: Alverno Presents and UW-Milwaukee

‘The Delicate Hour’

UWM, Mitchell Hall Studio, Room 254

3203 N. Downer Ave.

Five years ago, Alverno Presents generously nurtured the world premiere of choreographer Molly Shanahan’s Stamina of Curiosity by providing crucial time and space to create it. Shanahan has stayed close friends with Alverno Presents’ Director David Ravel. Now, in collaboration with the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, Alverno Presents brings the nationally celebrated Shanahan back to Milwaukee with her Chicago-based Mad Shak Dance Company in a new work called The Delicate Hour .

When we met in 2009, Shanahan’s rehearsals included meditation. From studying her own “authentic psychic-physical impulses and the moment-to-moment exchange of energy with the audience x93 while performing, she’d developed a style and technique that emphasized the dancers’ awareness of their inner/spiritual experiences on stage. Her choreography was designed to let audiences share the dancers’ feelings and associations beyond the contours of the movement. I’m told this sensitive approach has only deepened and intensified.

Call 414-382-6044 or visit alvernopresents.alverno.edu for tickets.