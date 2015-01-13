DANCE HAPPENING: Dance Revolution Milwaukee

MKE Follies The Box 628 N. Broadway 8 p.m., Jan. 23
On Friday, Jan. 23, Dance Revolution Milwaukee presents a new installment of its popular variety show MKE Follies at The Box, a laidback loft performance space that also offers drinks, at 628 N. Broadway in Downtown Milwaukee. This inexpensive treat, about an hour long, begins at 8 p.m. Four acts are scheduled: dancer-choreographer Sarah Wallisch; singer-songwriter Billy Rayson; dancer-choreographer Marissa Jax; and Liisa Church who plays haunting original violin compositions while singing wordlessly and dancing. Call 414-939-3761 or visit dancerevolutionmke.com.