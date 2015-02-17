Dance Happening: Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company

× Expand Photo by Shawna Sarnowski

‘Xing’

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

608 New York Ave., Sheboygan

Feb. 17 & 19

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center plays host to the Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company, presenting Xing , a rousing program consisting of new pieces and lasting favorites. The California-based company tours with productions that meld traditional and modern styles into a celebration of color and space. Lily Cai’s innovative combination of Chinese court dance and contemporary forms regales the eye with spectacular costumes and multi-media performances, resulting in an engaging, whole-body experience. Ticket prices start at $16 for Tuesday’s Family Series performance, $12 for students. Call 920-458-6144 or visit jmkac.org.