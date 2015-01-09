The 14th Sketch 22 This Saturday

× Expand Thinkstock

Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has had a long and evidently quite healthy life. The inspiration-through-perspiration sketch comedy format plays like long, slow improv. 10 writing teams work with 10 directors and 40 actors to present a sketch comedy show that gets put together from all-new materials (sort of) in the course of 22 hours.

Audiences are then encouraged to come to the show and pay $10 to see ten different sketches that were produced in 22 hours. The show gets put together for a 14th time this coming Saturday.

The doors open on Sketch 22 #14 7:00 pm on Saturday, Jan. 10. The show takes place at Comedy Sportz Milwaukee on 420 S. First St. For more information, visit the venue online.