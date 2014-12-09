Acacia Auditions for Great Expectations in January

This coming March, Acacia Theatre will be staging a production of Barbara Field’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. Acacia is looking to stage the adaptation this coming January.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, Jan. 3 between 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 4 between 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Chris Goode is directing the show. They’re looking for 6 males and 5 females ages 10 - 65. Readings will be from the script.

From the official announcement:

“ Please be prepared to provide all "conflicts x93 from Feb. 1 - Mar. 19. Performances (Mar. 20 - 29, 2015) will be at Concordia University in Mequon. Auditions will be by appointment only at Church in the City, 2648 N. Hackett, Milwaukee. To make an appointment: call 744-5995 or email: acacia@acaciatheatre.com