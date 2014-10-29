The Acro-Cats Are In Town

This weekend, Chicago’s Samantha Martin brings her cats to Milwaukee. She trains cats. Normal domestic cats. They do performances. In a way it’s kind of like watching one, long cute cat video on YouTube only it’s live in person and there are just...lots and lots of cats doing things. It can be a really fun show in an intimate studio theatre environment, which is exactly where Martin is going to be this weekend: Theatre Unchained.

Martin’s bringing her cats to town with a Halloween theme. Here’s the promo copy:

Just in time for Halloween, Samantha Martin adds special thrills and chills to her one-of-a-kind Acro-Cats purr-formances with cat-marish tricks including jumping through skeleton wreaths, rolling pumpkins, jumping over tombstones and more! There will be a special appearance by The Rock Cats (or for these purr-formances, The Skele-Cats) playing seasonally themed selections such as “Don’t Purr the Reaper, x93 “Ooh, Ooh, WitchyKitty, x93 and “Cat-ster Mash. x93

The Amazing Acro-Cats Halloween show runs Oct. 30 - Nov. 2. For more information, visit the Acro-Cats online. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.