In Acting Shakespeare for Free

James DeVita's take on In Acting Shakespeare has toured around quite a few stages in the recent past. The personalized adaptation of Sir Ian McKellen's story of a man trying to relate to the stage through Shakespeare is captivating in any venue. His show had a nice run with Renaissance Theaterworks a little while back. The show returns to Milwaukee for a single matinee performance next week as Marquette University brings DeVita to the stage of the Weasler Auditorium.

The show is provided free of charge. It's a single matinee performance which starts at 4pm on Wednesday, April 25th. A reception follows. If you haven't had an opportunity to see DeVita in this show and you happen to have next Wednesday free, this is an excellent opportunity to connect up with Shakespeare in a strikingly novel way.