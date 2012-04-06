The Adventures of Little Misfit in June

×

Dance Performance Susan Carter has been performing for a great many years. Having received her BA in 1970, she’s had decades of experience with the artform. This summer, she brings a show that she’d debuted last year to In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre as she stages The Adventures of Little Misfit at the charming space just East of Marquette.

Here’s the description from the website:

“Once upon a time, there was a little girl. Her mother died when she was young. Her father loved her very much. Her family did not know how she would fit in. So, they called her Little Misfit.”

A one woman show about a character just trying to fit in . . . Carter Productions’ The Adventrues of Little Misfit runs June 8th and 9th at the 10th Street Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-271-1371.