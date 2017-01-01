Alan Atwood Returns to Acacia

×

It’s been almost thirty years since Alan Atwood founded Acacia Theatre. Atwood returns to Acacia’s stage after an absence of over 20 years to star in Lawrence G. Enscoe’s Traveling Light. Originally staged in the early ‘90’s, Traveling Light isn’t so not a modern re-telling of the New Testament book of Mark so much as it is an attempt to draw its characters into a contemporary setting. Levi works for the IRS. Paul is a longshoreman. Thomas is a college radical. 20 different characters present their story through Atwood. Ideally, this makes them all that much more human. Bringing the New Testament into standard, contemporary, conversational English sounds like an interesting exercise. Atwood is pretty good in monologue. Atwood's website features a video with snippets of the show. (Somewhere there’s a brief glimpse of Alan Atwood as Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone in the role of King Herod. Weird.) Atwood first performed the script 15 years ago and has been performing it various places all over the country since.

Acacia’s production of Traveling Light runs October 30th through November 8th.