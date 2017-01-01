Alice In Wonderland In Racine

×

There has been increased interest in Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland of late, sparked in part by a big budget ($250 million) Tim Burton film adaptation due out in March. (Cable's Sy Fy Network had an interesting two-part made for TV series recently.) Racine Children’s Theatre and just Add Kids Inc. brings a kid-friendly adaptation of Carroll’s classic books to the stage in early January.

The adaptation is a mixture of both the original Alice novel and its sequel Through The Looking Glass as Alice (played here by Jamie Johnson) follows the White Rabbit down the white rabbit across a chessboard in Wonderland. Kara Ernst directs the show, which features Gary Stamm as the Mock Turtle, Kate Potter-Barrow as the Queen (probably a mixture of Red Queen and Queen of Hearts,) Ellie Hammond as the White Rabbit, Robbyn Wilks as the Caterpillar, Mary Kveton as the Cheshire Cat/Rose, Zak Keil as the Mad Hatter, Anneka Barrow as the March Hare, Pam Hudson as the Dormouse, and Brian Schalk as a Card Soldier. It’s a select group of characters from both novels, assuring that the feverishly surreal pacing of Carroll’s original work will be preserved for the stage.

Racine Children’s Theatre’s production of Alice In Wonderland runs January 8th – 10th at the Racine Theatre Guild on 2519 Northwestern Avenue in Racine.