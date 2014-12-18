Anime Horror Cosplay Auditions Tonight with Quasimondo

× Expand The Quasimondo

Consistently one of the most interesting sources for fresh, new theatrical experiences, The Quasimondo has developed shows inspired by such things as infectious pandemics, U.S. culture and the writing of H.P. Lovecraft. This coming February, the physical theater group will be staging a show it’s calling Kamikaze Cutesauce: Cosplay Club. The show runs Feb. 6 - 22.

The group is looking for talent for all-new original show. Auditions will be held tonight from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the group’s studio on 161 W. Wisconsin Avenue in the mall across from T.J. Maxx. From the official announcement: “ We are searching for 4 females and two males, and ideal candidates will have some experience in movement, puppetry or martial arts.