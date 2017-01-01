Another Helping of Schmeatre

×

Racine's Over Our Head Players have been hosting an annual series of comic shorts for a few years now. For reasons which are either extremely obvious or impossibly arcane, the group refers to the annual shorts program as Theatre/Schmeatre--a group of sketches written and performed by the Over Our Head players. OOHPs' latest Schmeatre offering makes it to the stage of Racine's Sixth Street Theatre (on 318 Sixth Street) this May as the group brings it to the stage on May 20th-June 4th.

For more information, visit OOHPs online. For reservations, call 262-632-6802.