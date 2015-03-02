Art Carnival Continues Into 2015

× Expand Getty Images

I remember attending the first Art Carnival. It was a sparsely-attended thing. In spite of his, it had a really engaging atmosphere. Artists were encouraged to show-up to work on pieces of art inspired by variety performers who were going to appear in the show...then the show commenced. That first show was largely burlesque. Rockabilly Girl Productions has expanded from its humble beginnings to do a whole series of Art Carnivals--each one with a distinctly different theme. Past shows have included Superheroes, the 1980s and Tim Burton movies, among other things.

In early April, Art Carnival returns for a second helping of burlesque and variety acts inspired by the movies of Tim Burton as Rockabilly Girl Productions presents Tim Burton part 2, an Art Carnival. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. on Apr. 8 at Studio Lounge on 2246 S. Kinnickinnic. Artists and photographers are welcome to do work using the performers as models. for a half hour prior to the show, which starts at 8:45 p.m.

Dates have been announced for upcoming shows through the end of the year. Jun. 3 is “Late Night. x93 Aug. 5 is “Disco! x93 Oct. 7 is “1960s TV. x93 Dec. 7 is “Prohibition. x93