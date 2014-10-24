Art Carnival: Epic ’80s at Studio Lounge

Alice Wilson’s Art Carnival series continues early next month with Epic ’80s. The series features burlesque acts performing for an audience of artists and others as paintings and drawings and other live art is made on the spot. Audience members can go home with a piece of art or make some of their own. Mr. Mondo Lucha hosts the next show, which features burlesque dancing from the captivating Vee Valentine and Ms. Claira Bell, magician/performer Gregory Dobbs, Myami Richards and the comedy of Wilson in character as Colleen Gore. This particular outing will celebrate the decade that hosted the childhoods of attendees and performers from Generation X. Sounds like a really fun variety show for early November.

Art Carnival: Epic ’80’s takes place on Nov. 5 at Studio Lounge on 2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The doors open at 7 p.m.