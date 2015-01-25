Art Carnival ♥ Superheroes

Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.

Every performance takes on a different theme. Next month, Art Carnival draws itself through the panels to present We ♥ Superheroes! With great power comes, hopefully, great entertainment. Featured performances include Polly Amour, Cassy Craves, Colleen Gore, and Ashley Milewski.

The show takes place on Feb. 4 at Studio Lounge on 2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Doors open 7:00 p.m. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $8. If you come in costume (and why wouldn’t you?) it’s only $5 to get in.