Audition to Spread the Nudes With a Giant Spider

Giant Spider Productions LLC is the indie production company responsible for the upcoming local staging of Evil Dead: The Musical. Founded here in Milwaukee earlier this year, they look to be a collaboration between theater and motion picture proffessionals and performers around the midwest.

Sounds interesting. They’ve recently announced an opportunity to get involved with their next production: a musical they’re calling Spread the Nudes. From the announcement:

“ The show centers on the rise and fall of Christian rock band Spread the News - unfortunately known as ‘Spread the Nudes’ to most. They grapple with all the normal trials and tribulations of adolescence: can we let a Jewish drummer in the band? Was our bassist 'cured' at Pray Away the Gay Camp?