Auditions for AIDA

Greendale Community Theatre is one of those inadvertent secrets of local theatre. Yes, the Greendale High School Auditorium gets quite a few people in for their shows, but many of these productions are remarkably polished projects, some of which feel only a couple of Equity actors shy of something you’d find in the theatre district.

Greendale Community Theatre is going to be holding open auditions for its upcoming production of the Tim Rice/Elton John musical Aida. Scheduled to run July 19th – 28th, Auditions for the show are slated for April 21st from 10 am – 1pm.

Here’s the rest of the information on the auditions directly from the press release:

“ Rehearsal timeline/process: We are holding auditions earlier than our usual Memorial Day week. Actors will be given rehearsal materials the last week in April, with the expectation to come prepared to the first rehearsal, which won't be until the end of May. Rehearsal schedule will be primarily Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and actors are ONLY called when needed. We value your time (and ours) during the summer months.

Audition process

VOCAL: Come prepared to sing a song in the style of AIDA. Actors are REQUIRED to bring sheet music for accompanist. Please prepare no more than one minute of music. Directors reserve the right to shorten excerpts when necessary.

DANCE: There will be a short (VERY short) dance audition. Dance will be taught after initial vocal audition. Change of clothes not necessary, but acceptable. (note: dancing not required for all roles in the production)

CALLBACKS will occur immediately after the dance audition. To improve your chances of success, it is important to familiarize yourself with the roles, characters, and songs in AIDA. Callbacks will consist of reading and singing from the script. “

Any further questions can be directed to the GCT at: greendalecommunitytheatre@gmail.com