Further Auditions for Anne of Green Gables

Acacia Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of Anne of Green Gables. The musical adaptation is being directed by Danette Buikema with musical direction by Jenee O'Connor. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer musical makes its way to the stage of Concordia University courtesy of the Acacia production, which runs July 13th -22nd.

Earlier auditions already found the production someone for the title role, but it's a big LM Montgomery world out there and the production is still in need of actors to round out the cast. Auditions are Saturday, May 5th from 9-12 and Sunday, May 6th from 2-5pm. They are looking for Men and Women ages 6M, 9F (Ages 10-70) Those looking to audition are asked to prepare a song. readings will be from the script. Al auditions take place at The Church In The City on 2648 North Hackett. All performances take place at Concordia University. To make an appointment, call 414-744-5995 or email Acacia at: acacia@acaciatheatre.com.