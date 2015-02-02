Auditions for Bay Players BABY

× Expand Thinkstock

Impending parenthood is very dramatic. I suppose it could also be construed by some to be musical. Back in the early 1980s, Richard Maltby Jr., David Shire and Sybille Pearson wrote a musical on the subject. It follows the lives of three couples awaiting birth. We see the entire 9 months play out comfortably over the course of a single trip to the theatre, which really is kind of a fantasy on several levels.

Community theater institution The Bay Players will be staging a production of the musical in mid-April. This month they are looking to cast for the show through a series of auditions. Director Raymond Bradford and The Bay Players will hold auditions for Baby on Feb. 23, 24 and 25. Auditions begin at 7 pm on each night.

For more information, visit thebayplayers.com/auditions.