Auditions for Cabaret Milwaukee’s Next Show

Old time radio drama group Cabaret Milwaukee is looking to cast for its upcoming show next month, which runs Feb. 12 - 15. The group is seeking: “2 males, 30-40 (1 1930's gangster and 1 1940's smooth talker) 1 female, 30-40 (brothel madam) x93

This is a fun group of people. The Cabaret Milwaukee performance I’d seen had a fresh, crisp rhythm to it that was just rough around the edges enough to feel like a pleasantly organic dream echoing out of the radio ether from another era.

Auditions are scheduled for:

Saturday, January 3rd, 2pm - 6pm at Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave)

Sunday, January 4th, 4pm - 7pm at Best Place (901 W. Juneau Ave)

For more information, visit the auditions’ events listing on Facebook.