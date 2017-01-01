Auditions For Darkly Comic Drama In Racine

×

Irish playwright Martin McDonagh’s The Beauty Queen of Leenane was a critical and commercial success when it debuted in 1996. It’s the story of a spinster who looks after her elderly mother. Suffering from mental illness, all of the daughter’s sisters have escaped an abusive, manipulative mother but her. When daughter finds romance, the dynamic between her and her mother gets a bit complicated.

The show had successful runs in Ireland, at London’s West End and on Broadway. This March, it gets a staging a Racine this coming March. And in the next couple of weeks, it’s looking to cast the show.

Over Our Head Players in Racine holds auditions for its production of The Beauty Queen of Leenane on Monday, January 7th at 7pm at the 6th Street Theatre on 318 South 6th Street in Racine.

Roles are available for two women and two men. They’re looking for one female actor age 25 to 50 years old, and one female actor over age 55, one male actor 19 - 29 years old, and one male 35 - 50. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. Prepared pieces are not necessary. Prospective actors are encouraged to become familiar with the script.

The show runs March 19th – April 3rd.

To request more information, leave a message for the Director at (262) 632-6802.