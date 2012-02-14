Auditions For The End Of The World

×

Pink Banana Theatre Company is staging the end of the world and they’re looking for actors to help it happen. Pink Banana One Act 2012: The End of the World! Is a series of shorts about the end of everything. They have yet to announce what shorts are going to be in the show, but directors include Luke Erickson, Angela Fingard, David Franz, Dana Gustafson, Clayton Hamburg, and Alan Piotrowicz.

Auditions for the one act festival are February 25th and 26th from 11am – 4pm. Auditions are 8 minutes each. In order to audition, you must sign up for a time slot. (Walk-ups will not bee seen.) To sign up for a time slot, visit the sign-up website.

as I write this, much of Saturday is filled, but there are still quite a few slots available both Sturday AND Sunday. All audition slots are 10 minutes long. Auditions are 8 minutes each. The open letter from the Banana has this to say regarding the auditions:

“ These auditions are for all levels of talent and training - no prior experience necessary! Head-shots, resumes, and monologues are welcome, but are by no means mandatory. If you do a monologue, keep it under two minutes, we'd like time for cold reads. "

I’m really looking forward to the show this year. The open letter says they’ve received “a TON of play submissions.” Nice to know that there are A LOT of people who have been thinking about the end of the worldPink Banana style . . .