Auditions for Much Ado Outdoors

At winter’s end, Summer Stage will be holding auditions for an upcoming summer Shakespearing. This summer, the group will be staging an outdoor production of Much Ado About Nothing in Lapham Peak State Park.
The show opens on the fourth day of June. Rehearsals start Apr. 27. Auditions are next month.
From the official announcement:
“Auditions: Saturday, Mar. 21, 10 am – 1 pm and Monday, March 23, 7 – 10 pm Callbacks: Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2015 (if necessary) Rehearsals: Apr. 27 – Jun. 3, 2015 Performances: Thursday, Jun. 4 – Saturday, Jun. 20, 2015 (9 performances)
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is being directed by Dustin J. Martin. We are seeking 6 – 10 men and 4 – 8 women. No appointment is necessary and all roles are available. Auditions will be held at Hawks Inn in Delafield. Please prepare a 1-2 minute Shakespeare monologue and be prepared to read from the script.
All performances are held at our beautiful outdoor theater within Lapham Peak State Park in Delafield. Rehearsals will also be held in the Delafield area.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is one of Shakespeare’s most imaginative and exuberant comedies, contrasting two pairs of lovers in a witty and suspenseful battle of the sexes. Attracted to each other, the maddeningly skeptical Beatrice and Benedick are dead-locked in a lively war of words until their friends hatch a plot to unite them. The mutually devoted Hero and Claudio, on the other hand, all too quickly fall victim to a malicious plot to part them. Near-fatal complications ensue, but with the help of the hilarious Constable Dogberry and his confederates, the lovers are ultimately united.
Contact Dustin J. Martin, Artistic Director, at dmartin@summerstageofdelafield.org if you have any questions.