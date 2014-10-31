Auditions For Neil Haven’s STUCK with Bay Players

Neil Haven’s Stuck is a really fun exploration of human connection. A quirky agoraphobic spends her time almost exclusively in an elevator as an elevator operator at a retro-themed hotel. She’s afraid to ever leave the elevator for longer than it might take to shower or use the bathroom. People enter her life and exit through the elevator. It’s a fun play that requires just the right cast to make it work well.

The venerable Bay Players community theatre will be staging a production of the play this coming January. They are looking to cast the show midway through next month. Open auditions will be held for the production on Nov. 17 and 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Whitefish Bay High School Cafe at Whitefish Bay High School, 1200 E Fairmount St. in Whitefish Bay.

There are two roles for men and two roles for women.

The production runs Jan. 16 - 24.

For more information, call Raymond Bradford at 414-272-5694.