Auditions for Nightmares and Lullabyes with CPM

× Expand Cooperative Performance Milwaukee / via Facebook

Shaw had described J.M. Barrie’s 1904 Peter Pan play as "ostensibly a holiday entertainment for children but really a play for grown-up people. x93 There’s no questioning that there’s a darker side to Peter Pan...something I’m reminded of every time my 3-year-old daughter watches a contemporary animated Disney film starring Tinkerbell.

Kelly Coffey is embracing the darker side of Barrie’s work in Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan with Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee. The show is set to be staged this coming April. Coffey and company are looking to cast the show this month. “Actors, Dancers, Creative Movers, Gymnasts, Musicians, Singers, x93 are encouraged to show-up for the auditions Saturday, Jan. 24 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Auditions take place at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For more specific information, visit the auditions’ Facebook page.