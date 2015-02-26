Auditions for Pageant Play

× Expand Getty Images

Back in September of 2008, the disturbing horror that is Toddlers & Tiaras launched itself into existence with a TV pilot. The reality TV show that glanced behind the scenes of child beauty pageants was popular enough to warrant a full-season of 9 episodes. Evidently it’s been quite popular. There have been over 100 episodes of the series and an infamous spin-off series which I can’t find any good reason to mention here by name.

Just prior to the explosion of morbid interest in the twisted, little bit of Americana, there was a comedy about child beauty pageants that debuted onstage in what Variety Magazine called a, “shrill and confused four-hander. x93 Local talent is challenged to make the most of the comic potential of the script of Matthew Wilka and Mark Setlock's Pageant Play in a production with Over Our Head Players in Racine. The production will run for three weekends Apr. 17 - May 3. Auditions for the show will take place on Mar. 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sixth Street Theatre on 318 Sixth Street in Racine. Roles are available to 2 men and two women. (This is what Variety means when it refers to a “four-hander. x93 Kind of a confusing way to put it...does each actor get only one hand?) Anyway . . . each actor plays multiple roles in the weird and disturbing world of child beauty pageants.

Those interested in being part of the show should contact Over Our Heads. For more information, visit overourheadplayers.org.