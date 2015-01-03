And Baby Makes Seven With Outskirts

× Expand Thinkstock

Fresh, new theater company Outskirts Theatre brings a thoughtful, little comedy to the stage of the Underground Collaborative this month. Paula Vogel’s And Baby Makes Seven is an interesting premise. Two women in a loving, committed relationship have always wanted to have a child. With the help of a gay friend names Peter, they are able to conceive. It becomes apparent that both woman also have an active fantasy life that also includes a couple of imaginary boys that appear to be very real to them in many ways. So what’s reality?

An intimate show about the complexity of human relations can play very, very well in the intimate confines of the Underground Collaborative. Recent UW-LaCrosse graduate Katie Katschke plays Anna. Carroll University Theatre Arts students Francesca Steltz and Sam Ellis Sherman play Ruth and Peter.

Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of And Baby Makes Seven runs Jan. 15 - 17 at the Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket reservations, click here.